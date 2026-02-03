EuroMillions results: Winning lottery and Thunderball numbers for Tuesday 3 February
- Tonight’s EuroMillions draw has offered players the chance to win a jackpot of £14 million.
- To win the prize, a player had to get five main numbers plus two lucky stars.
- In the UK, every EuroMillions entry automatically includes a unique "UK Millionaire Maker" code, entering you into an additional draw with a guaranteed £1 million winner in every draw.
- The winning EuroMillions numbers were 26, 27, 28, 34 and 37. The Lucky Stars were 4 and 9. The Millionaire Maker code will be revealed shortly.
- The winning Thunderball numbers were 2, 15, 20, 26 and 30. The Thunderball was 14.
