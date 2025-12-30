EuroMillions results: Winning lottery and Thunderball numbers for Tuesday 30 December
- Friday night’s EuroMillions draw has offered players the chance to win a huge jackpot of £14 million after another rollover on Tuesday.
- To win the prize, a player had to get five main numbers plus two lucky stars.
- In the UK, every EuroMillions entry automatically includes a unique "UK Millionaire Maker" code, entering you into an additional draw with a guaranteed £1 million winner in every draw.
- The winning EuroMillions numbers were 11, 26, 29, 34 and 44. The Lucky Stars were 1 and 10. The Millionaire Maker code will be revealed shortly.
- The winning Thunderball numbers were 6, 7, 18, 28, and 35. The Thunderball was 14.