Eurostar announces plans for double-decker train fleet
- Eurostar has announced plans to purchase up to 50 double-decker trains, named Eurostar Celestia, for its network connecting London St Pancras with European cities.
- A €2 billion (£1.7 billion) agreement has been reached with French manufacturer Alstom for the construction of the fully electric trains.
- The new trains, scheduled for commercial service from May 2031, will offer 20 per cent more seats than existing models and are part of Eurostar's strategy to increase passenger numbers to 30 million annually.
- This will be the first major fleet of double-decker trains on UK railways, made possible by the high-speed line between St Pancras and the Channel Tunnel being built to European standards.
- Eurostar aims to expand services to Frankfurt and Geneva in the coming years, with the new trains offering enhanced passenger comfort and features.