Eurostar wants to cut boarding time in London by 30 minutes
- Eurostar bosses plan to cut boarding times at London St Pancras by 30 minutes, aiming for passengers to bypass departure halls and board trains immediately.
- The initiative addresses concerns that St Pancras has become “too close to the airport experience” due to lengthy check-in and security processes, currently advising 45 to 75 minutes before departure.
- Wendy Spinks, chief commercial officer at London St Pancras Highspeed, confirmed that streamlining the process to go straight to the train is a key part of the plan.
- These changes are part of a £100 million renovation of St Pancras, which will expand queuing areas and increase operational capacity to manage projected passenger growth.
- The move also aims to ease pressure on the station as other rail companies, such as Virgin Trains and Trenitalia, are expected to launch routes through the Channel Tunnel by 2030.
