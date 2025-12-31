Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Eurostar delays enter second day after Channel Tunnel power outage

Eurostar travel warning as power failure causes chaos
  • Eurostar passengers have been cautioned about potential further delays and cancellations following a significant power outage in the Channel Tunnel on Tuesday.
  • The disruption, caused by an overhead power supply problem and a failed LeShuttle train, led to the cancellation of all London-Europe Eurostar services.
  • Although some services resumed on Tuesday evening, “further issues with rail infrastructure overnight” resulted in continued problems, Eurostar said.
  • That included a cancelled and a delayed service first thing on Wednesday morning.
  • LeShuttle services were also impacted, with six-hour delays at Folkestone on Tuesday, which reduced to 30 minutes by Wednesday morning, though six-hour waits remained in Calais.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in