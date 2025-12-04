Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The countries boycotting Eurovision after Israel cleared to compete

Palestine protester restrained during Israel's Eurovision performance
  • Ireland, Spain, and The Netherlands have announced their intention to boycott the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.
  • This decision comes after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) met in Geneva and cleared Israel to participate, despite concerns regarding its conduct in the war in Gaza.
  • The EBU opted not to call a vote on Israel's participation but did adopt tougher voting rules in response to allegations of previous vote manipulation.
  • Irish broadcaster RTE stated its participation was "unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and humanitarian crisis", while Dutch broadcaster Avrotros cited incompatibility with its public broadcaster responsibility.
  • Israel, which placed second in this year's contest, has not commented on the vote manipulation accusations but maintains it is subject to a global smear campaign.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in