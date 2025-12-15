TV star says ‘random’ decision helped her narrowly avoid Brown University shooting
- A Survivor alum and Brown University doctoral candidate, Eva Erickson, says she narrowly avoided a deadly shooting on campus by mere minutes.
- A gunman dressed in all black killed at least two people and hurt nine others Saturday at the Ivy League school where Erickson, 25, is a doctoral candidate.
- Erickson said she left her office in the Barus & Holley Engineering building just five minutes before the shooter opened fire, and she attributed her escape to a spontaneous decision to go to the gym, a rare afternoon activity for her.
- “Yes, my office at Brown is in the building of the shooting, but I was very lucky; I left my lab 15 minutes prior to the active shooter alert,” she said, adding, “I was leaving the building within five minutes of the shooter coming in.”
- A manhunt for the gunman continues Monday after a person of interest was taken into custody then released.