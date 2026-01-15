Tommy Robinson ally banned from travelling to the UK
- Eva Vlaardingerbroek, a right-wing Dutch activist and commentator, has been banned from entering the UK.
- The Government withdrew her electronic travel authorisation (ETA), saying that her presence "is not considered to be conducive to the public good".
- Ms Vlaardingerbroek, who has previously spoken at events with Tommy Robinson, believes the ban is linked to her recent criticism of Sir Keir Starmer.
- Her criticism targeted Sir Keir’s stance against Elon Musk's Grok AI tool, which has been used for deepfake nude images, and his handling of issues concerning migrant gangs.
- The ban occurs amidst ongoing discussions between the Government and Mr Musk's X platform regarding content moderation and Grok.