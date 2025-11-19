Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Delivery giant handling millions more parcels despite being among worst

Anna Wise
Evri driver reveals surprise amount of money he makes per delivery
  • Parcel delivery firm Evri reported a significant increase in parcel volumes, handling 425 million parcels in the first half of the year, around 47 million more than the previous year.
  • This growth is largely attributed to the booming second-hand shopping market and online platforms, with parcels for smaller businesses rising by 56 per cent year-on-year.
  • Evri's group revenues climbed 12 per cent to £973 million, and adjusted earnings jumped 22 per cent to £209 million for the half-year.
  • Despite its financial success, Evri ranked last in Ofcom's customer satisfaction survey, achieving only a 31 per cent satisfaction score for contacting parcel firms for help.
  • Evri's chief executive, Martijn De Lange, acknowledged the customer experience challenges but highlighted the company's investment in improvements and independent recognition for its transformation efforts.
In full

