Delivery giant handling millions more parcels despite being among worst
- Parcel delivery firm Evri reported a significant increase in parcel volumes, handling 425 million parcels in the first half of the year, around 47 million more than the previous year.
- This growth is largely attributed to the booming second-hand shopping market and online platforms, with parcels for smaller businesses rising by 56 per cent year-on-year.
- Evri's group revenues climbed 12 per cent to £973 million, and adjusted earnings jumped 22 per cent to £209 million for the half-year.
- Despite its financial success, Evri ranked last in Ofcom's customer satisfaction survey, achieving only a 31 per cent satisfaction score for contacting parcel firms for help.
- Evri's chief executive, Martijn De Lange, acknowledged the customer experience challenges but highlighted the company's investment in improvements and independent recognition for its transformation efforts.