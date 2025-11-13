Exeter City issue statement after fire at football stadium
- A fire broke out at St James Park, the home ground of Exeter City Football Club, on Wednesday night.
- The blaze, which started just after 10pm, damaged a temporary building housing the stadium's control room, an electrical consumer unit, and other electrical infrastructure.
- More than five fire crews from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service responded, bringing the flames under control within two hours and preventing spread to the stands.
- The fire is understood to have originated from an electrical consumer unit, causing 60% damage to the portacabin and affecting electrical cupboards and intake.
- Exeter City FC confirmed the damage and said that an assessment is underway, thanking the public and fire services for their swift action.