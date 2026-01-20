Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Thousands of Russians are actively seeking exorcisms. Here’s why

The Conversation Original report by Santa Kravcenko
The head of Russia’s Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, named Vladimir Putin ‘chief exorcist’ in 2022
The head of Russia’s Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, named Vladimir Putin ‘chief exorcist’ in 2022 (AP)
  • Thousands of people in Russia are actively discussing and seeking exorcisms, a spiritual ritual performed by some priests to expel spirits or demons from a person who is believed to be possessed.
  • This renewed interest is attributed to societal strain, mirroring a similar surge during the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1980s, and is currently intensified by the war in Ukraine.
  • While the Orthodox Church advises that exorcisms be performed by clergy, an informal 'exorcism economy' has emerged, with mediums charging significant fees for consultations.
  • The phenomenon has led to 'exorcism tourism', where individuals travel to specific locations or join organised tours to consult with well-known 'media exorcists' like Father Gusev.
  • This commercialisation reflects a 'spiritual supermarket' where exorcisms are commodified, offering a sense of control to people amidst national uncertainty and personal chaos.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in