Scientists believe this is the real reason aliens haven’t contacted us

Scientists have proposed 'radical mundanity' as a new theory to explain the lack of detectable extraterrestrial civilisations (ETCs).
Scientists have proposed 'radical mundanity' as a new theory to explain the lack of detectable extraterrestrial civilisations (ETCs). (Getty Images)
  • Astrophysicist Dr Robin Corbet has proposed 'radical mundanity' as a new theory to explain the lack of detectable extraterrestrial civilisations (ETCs).
  • The theory suggests ETCs are not significantly more advanced than humans and utilise technology similar to our own, making them difficult to detect across vast cosmic distances.
  • Dr Corbet posits that ETCs may lack the advanced technology or motivation for large-scale astro-engineering or sending powerful, long-duration beacons due to the immense time and power required for a response.
  • Under the principle of radical mundanity, Earth is unlikely to be a particularly interesting destination for ETCs, and the likelihood of an alien invasion is considered to be very small.
  • While contact with ETCs is still a 'reasonable chance', Dr Corbet suggests such a discovery would likely be 'slightly disappointing' as they would not possess 'super-science' capabilities like faster-than-light travel.
