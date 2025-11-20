Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Meta warns young Australians to download data before social media ban launched

A 14-year-old boy posing at his home as he looks at social media on his mobile phone
A 14-year-old boy posing at his home as he looks at social media on his mobile phone (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Meta is deactivating Instagram and Facebook accounts for Australian users under 16 from 4 December, ahead of a new government law.
  • The tech giant will complete the removal of access by 10 December, the date Australia's law banning social media for under-16s takes effect.
  • An estimated 150,000 Facebook and 350,000 Instagram users aged 13-15 in Australia could be affected by the ban.
  • Meta states that content will be available again when users turn 16, and platforms breaching the law face fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars ($32 million).
  • Experts hope the ban will encourage young people to engage more in real-world activities, though concerns remain about the law's enforcement and privacy implications.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in