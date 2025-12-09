Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

FBI searching for ‘fake’ heiress accused of swindling $30m

Mary Carole McDonnell, 73, is accused of posing as a member of the McDonnell Aircraft dynasty to defraud multiple financial institutions in Southern California (FBI)
  • Mary Carole McDonnell, 73, a former CEO of a true crime media company, is being sought by the FBI for alleged bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.
  • She is accused of defrauding multiple financial institutions, including Banc of California, of approximately $14.7 million between July 2017 and May 2018.
  • McDonnell allegedly posed as an aviation heiress with access to a “secret” $80 million trust fund to carry out the scheme.
  • A federal arrest warrant was issued for McDonnell in December 2018, charging her with bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.
  • The FBI believes McDonnell is currently a fugitive living in Dubai, and authorities are appealing for information on her whereabouts.
