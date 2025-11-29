Family pay heartbreaking tribute to ‘loving’ man killed on street
- A 56-year man, Franklin Francis, died earlier this week after a reported street fight in east London.
- Police were called to the alleged fight on Tuesday afternoon, and Francis later died in hospital on Thursday.
- His family have paid a heartbreaking tribute to him, labelling him a “loving” man “whose kindness and warmth touched everyone who knew him”.
- Police have confirmed they arrested two men aged 56 and 24 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
- The two men are currently on conditional bail, as confirmed by the Metropolitan Police.