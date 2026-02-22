Farage under fire for blocked Chagos Islands ‘stunt’
- Nigel Farage's plan to deliver aid to the Chagos Islands was blocked by UK authorities, who reportedly intervened via the Maldives government.
- The Reform UK leader had travelled to the Maldives to join a delegation aiming to support four Chagossians attempting to establish a permanent base on Ile du Coin.
- Ben Wallace, a former defence secretary, criticised Farage's actions, accusing him of “performing Trump-style stunts” and saying that no MP can visit the military base without pre-clearance.
- Mr Farage said that the British government made every effort to prevent him from reaching British territory, calling his trip a “humanitarian mission”.
- The incident occurs amid criticism of the UK government's deal to hand sovereignty of the British Indian Ocean Territory to Mauritius.
