Lammy warns of Russian-backed ‘right-wing populist’ threat to Europe
- Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has delivered a speech in Amsterdam, warning of the threat posed by an “international populist right network” across the UK, Europe, and globally.
- Mr Lammy said that Russian President Vladimir Putin wishes for Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and his “right-wing populist” allies to succeed, aiming to divide Europe.
- He referenced the recent conviction of Nathan Gill, a former Reform UK leader in Wales, for accepting money from the Kremlin.
- Mr Lammy also identified a global network of populist figures, including Mr Farage, Steve Bannon, Marine Le Pen, and Tommy Robinson, who he claims are “organising and sharing more effectively”.
- However, he expressed confidence that Labour and centre-left parties are “winning worldwide” against populism, citing recent electoral successes.