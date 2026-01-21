Nigel Farage says world ‘more secure’ if US took over Greenland
- Nigel Farage stated the world would be a “better, more secure place” if America took over Greenland in a speech at World Economic Forum in Davos.
- The Reform UK leader, however, disagreed with the idea based on his belief in national self-determination.
- Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Trump claimed the US has "never gotten anything" from NATO and sought Greenland in exchange for its support.
- While agreeing with President Trump on the need for other NATO members to increase defence spending, Mr Farage highlighted Britain's proportional contributions and sacrifices in Afghanistan.
- Mr Farage argued that Britain, Denmark, and other nations have honoured their commitments to the US, making President Trump's claim "not quite fair".