Farage urged to apologise for comments about grooming gang survivors
- Nigel Farage is facing calls to apologise after suggesting a group of women were not victims of grooming gangs.
- The five women, who advise the government on its grooming inquiry, stated Farage's comments were "categorically untrue" and demanded an apology.
- Farage had claimed these women were survivors of other types of child sexual abuse, not grooming gangs, and that the government had deliberately widened the inquiry's scope.
- The women asserted they are survivors of grooming and grooming gangs, criticising Farage's "lack of knowledge and assumptions" about their experiences.
- They also argued that limiting the inquiry's focus solely to "street grooming" would exclude victims of group-based exploitation that began online or through family members.