Independent

Independent Bulletin

Farmers stage go-slow protests across UK ahead of Reeves’ Budget announcement

Farmers take to roads across UK in Day of Unity protests ahead of Budget
  • Farmers are staging go-slow protests on roads across the UK today, 24 November 2025.
  • The demonstrations involve driving tractors and machinery along key main routes, including the A160 in North Lincolnshire.
  • The protests are a show of anger against the proposed 'family farm tax'.
  • This tax, planned by Chancellor Rachel Reeves for the upcoming Budget, would introduce a 20 percent rate on agricultural land and businesses valued over £1 million.
  • A spokesperson for Farmers To Action expressed hope that the 'Day of Unity' would further unite the farming community.
