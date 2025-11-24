Farmers stage go-slow protests across UK ahead of Reeves’ Budget announcement
- Farmers are staging go-slow protests on roads across the UK today, 24 November 2025.
- The demonstrations involve driving tractors and machinery along key main routes, including the A160 in North Lincolnshire.
- The protests are a show of anger against the proposed 'family farm tax'.
- This tax, planned by Chancellor Rachel Reeves for the upcoming Budget, would introduce a 20 percent rate on agricultural land and businesses valued over £1 million.
- A spokesperson for Farmers To Action expressed hope that the 'Day of Unity' would further unite the farming community.