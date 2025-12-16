Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How to check if you were one of thousands of drivers wrongly fined for speeding

  • Thousands of speeding fines may be cancelled due to a "technical issue" with variable speed cameras on some A roads and motorways in England.
  • National Highways identified 2,650 incorrect camera activations since 2021, caused by a software update that wrongly detected speeding after limits increased.
  • This error affected less than 0.1 per cent of total camera activations, and National Highways has apologised, stating a fix has been developed.
  • Drivers incorrectly fined will be contacted directly by the police, with fines reimbursed and penalty points removed from their licences.
  • National Highways has temporarily paused sending data from variable cameras to police forces while the problem is resolved, though enforcement for genuine rule-breakers continues.
