Afghan migrant found guilty of threatening to kill Nigel Farage in TikTok post

A screengrab taken from a video issued by the CPS of Fayaz Khan allegedly making threats to Nigel Farage (CPS/PA)
A screengrab taken from a video issued by the CPS of Fayaz Khan allegedly making threats to Nigel Farage (CPS/PA) (PA Media)
  • An Afghan migrant, Fayaz Khan, has been found guilty of making threats to kill Nigel Farage on TikTok.
  • Khan, 26, shared a video last October where he made gun gestures, said "pop, pop, pop", and referenced marrying Mr Farage's sister.
  • During his trial at Southwark Crown Court, the Reform UK leader described the post as "pretty chilling" and expressed genuine worry.
  • Khan, who had a significant online presence, filmed his journey to the UK via small boats after living in Stockholm since 2019.
  • In police interviews, Khan claimed he was high on cannabis when he made the video and stated he came to the UK for a new life, not to kill Mr Farage.
