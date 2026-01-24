FBI agent involved in Minneapolis ICE shooting probe resigns
- An FBI supervisor, Tracee Mergen, has resigned after attempting a civil rights inquiry into ICE agent Jonathan Ross, who fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis.
- Mergen's resignation reportedly followed pressure from FBI leadership in Washington, D.C. to drop the investigation into Ross.
- Donald Trump defended agent Ross, claiming self-defense, a position strongly refuted by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who called it "bulls***."
- Concurrently, the Department of Justice issued subpoenas to top Minnesota officials, including Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Frey, investigating whether they impeded federal immigration enforcement.
- Several Minnesota prosecutors resigned last week, citing the Justice Department's unwillingness to probe Ross and its demand to investigate Good's widow, Becca, who stated she and Good were supporting their neighbors during an ICE operation.