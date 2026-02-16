Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Unprecedented’: FBI refusing to share info from Alex Pretti investigation

ICE and CBP chiefs testify that 'domestic terrorist' label on Alex Pretti didn't come from them
  • The FBI has refused to share information with Minnesota authorities investigating the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by federal officers during the Trump administration's surge into Minneapolis.
  • The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) described the FBI's lack of cooperation as 'concerning and unprecedented' and is pursuing legal avenues to obtain evidence.
  • This decision follows a similar refusal in the case of Renee Good, another Minnesota resident fatally shot by a federal officer.
  • The Department of Justice has opened a civil rights probe into the case, and a federal judge has criticized administration officials for baselessly labeling Pretti a “domestic terrorist” before an investigation was launched.
  • Pretti's family has called for a joint state and federal investigation, while the killings have intensified outrage over the Trump administration's deployment of immigration officers in Minnesota.
