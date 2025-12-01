Scathing report says FBI ‘is rudderless ship’ with director Kash Patel ‘in over his head’
- A report by 24 active-duty and retired FBI agents has severely criticised Director Kash Patel's first six months in office, describing the agency as a "rudderless ship" and Patel as "in over his head".
- The scathing assessment, due to be presented to House and Senate Judiciary Committees, highlights concerns about Patel's lack of experience and leadership, with one agent calling it the "Kash-Bongino circus".
- Allegations against Patel include using government aircraft for personal trips, assigning a SWAT team to protect his girlfriend, and making "premature public remarks" during active investigations.
- The report also claims Patel "badly handled" the release of Jeffrey Epstein files, causing significant reputational damage to the FBI.
- While President Trump denied considering Patel's replacement and the White House dismissed reports of him being "on thin ice", deputy Dan Bongino labelled the criticisms as "gossipy nonsense" from those resistant to change.