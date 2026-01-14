FBI searches Washington Post reporter’s home, takes laptops and phone
- The FBI searched the Virginia home of Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson, seizing her phone, laptops, and a Garmin watch.
- The search is part of an investigation into the possible sharing of classified documents, though Natanson herself is not the target of the probe.
- Investigators are reportedly probing Aurelio Perez-Lugones, a Maryland-based system administrator with top security clearance, accused of taking classified intelligence reports.
- Natanson has been covering the Trump administration's reshaping of government, including speaking with federal employees about their experiences.
- The Washington Post described the search of its reporter's home as “highly unusual and aggressive.”