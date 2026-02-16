Average house price dip in February after £10,000 January surge
- The average asking price for a home in Britain experienced a marginal decrease of £12 in February, reaching £368,019, after a significant £10,000 surge in January.
- Despite February's slight dip, the strong start to the year marks the best opening for asking prices since 2020, with a 2.8 per cent increase since December.
- Rightmove attributes this early year growth to renewed confidence following the autumn budget, though sellers are now taking a more cautious approach due to high competition and price sensitivity.
- Market conditions are becoming more favourable for buyers, as average wages have significantly outpaced property price growth over the last three years, complemented by improved mortgage rates and lending options.
- The total value of UK homes is estimated at £9.18 trillion, with the North of England and devolved nations contributing 60 per cent of the growth since 2022, despite accounting for only 27 per cent of the total value.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks