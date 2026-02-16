Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Average house price dip in February after £10,000 January surge

House price growth accelerated in November, according to the ONS
House price growth accelerated in November, according to the ONS (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
  • The average asking price for a home in Britain experienced a marginal decrease of £12 in February, reaching £368,019, after a significant £10,000 surge in January.
  • Despite February's slight dip, the strong start to the year marks the best opening for asking prices since 2020, with a 2.8 per cent increase since December.
  • Rightmove attributes this early year growth to renewed confidence following the autumn budget, though sellers are now taking a more cautious approach due to high competition and price sensitivity.
  • Market conditions are becoming more favourable for buyers, as average wages have significantly outpaced property price growth over the last three years, complemented by improved mortgage rates and lending options.
  • The total value of UK homes is estimated at £9.18 trillion, with the North of England and devolved nations contributing 60 per cent of the growth since 2022, despite accounting for only 27 per cent of the total value.
