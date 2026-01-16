Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man arrested after ‘repeatedly throwing hundreds of nails onto the road’

Felix Uresti
Felix Uresti (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
  • Felix Uresti, 51, was arrested in Valrico, Florida, after being caught throwing nails into a roadway.
  • Deputies observed Uresti placing nails from his white Toyota Tundra onto Miller Road before taking him into custody.
  • The arrest followed an investigation initiated on 11 September last year, with 27 additional incidents reported in the same area over five months.
  • A search of Uresti's vehicle revealed a large bucket of roofing nails identical to those found at previous incident sites.
  • He faces charges including six counts of criminal mischief, throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle, and violating Florida's litter law.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in