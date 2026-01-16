Man arrested after ‘repeatedly throwing hundreds of nails onto the road’
- Felix Uresti, 51, was arrested in Valrico, Florida, after being caught throwing nails into a roadway.
- Deputies observed Uresti placing nails from his white Toyota Tundra onto Miller Road before taking him into custody.
- The arrest followed an investigation initiated on 11 September last year, with 27 additional incidents reported in the same area over five months.
- A search of Uresti's vehicle revealed a large bucket of roofing nails identical to those found at previous incident sites.
- He faces charges including six counts of criminal mischief, throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle, and violating Florida's litter law.