Latest government agency expected to see massive layoffs this year

Trump says he will overhaul FEMA 'or maybe get rid of it'
  • Internal Department of Homeland Security documents reportedly reveal plans for significant job cuts at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) by 2026.
  • The proposed reductions include a 41% cut to FEMA's Cadre of On-Call Response and Recovery (CORE) roles, affecting over 4,300 jobs, and an 85% cut to surge staffing, impacting nearly 6,500 positions.
  • The Washington Post reported that the layoffs are expected to occur in stages, with an initial 65 CORE positions eliminated on New Year's Eve.
  • A FEMA spokesperson denied implementing a percentage-based workforce reduction, stating the leaked documents were part of a 'routine, pre-decisional workforce planning exercise' and that numerical assumptions were not approved.
  • Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has reportedly been closely involved in shaping the proposed reductions, which a former acting FEMA Administrator warned could slow assistance to disaster survivors.
