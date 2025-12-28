Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Football coach and his three children confirmed dead after boat capsizes

Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency workers examine debris in the water after the boat capsized
Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency workers examine debris in the water after the boat capsized
  • Fernando Martin, a coach for Valencia CF, and three of his children have died after their tour boat capsized in Indonesia.
  • The incident occurred on Friday evening near Padar Island in Komodo National Park, after the boat suffered engine failure.
  • The boat was carrying 11 people, including Martin's family of six, four crew members, and a local guide.
  • Martin's wife and one daughter were among the survivors, while he, two sons, and another daughter were confirmed dead by local authorities.
  • Search operations continued for other potential victims, with strong waves hampering rescue efforts in the Unesco World Heritage site.
