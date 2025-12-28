Football coach and his three children confirmed dead after boat capsizes
- Fernando Martin, a coach for Valencia CF, and three of his children have died after their tour boat capsized in Indonesia.
- The incident occurred on Friday evening near Padar Island in Komodo National Park, after the boat suffered engine failure.
- The boat was carrying 11 people, including Martin's family of six, four crew members, and a local guide.
- Martin's wife and one daughter were among the survivors, while he, two sons, and another daughter were confirmed dead by local authorities.
- Search operations continued for other potential victims, with strong waves hampering rescue efforts in the Unesco World Heritage site.