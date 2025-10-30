Man killed in Ferrari supercar crash as David Cameron rushed to help
- Property developer Benjamin Gladman, 31, died in a Ferrari crash near Marlingford, Norfolk, on 25 January.
- His girlfriend, Barbara Zart, who was a passenger, survived the incident with injuries.
- The inquest heard Mr Gladman revved the engine of his Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale for his girlfriend to hear its sound before the car lost control and hit a tree.
- Former prime minister David Cameron and his close protection officers were among the first on the scene and provided assistance.
- The coroner recorded Mr Gladman's death as the result of a road traffic collision, noting that a muddy verge may have contributed to the car losing grip.