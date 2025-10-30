Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man killed in Ferrari supercar crash as David Cameron rushed to help

Benjamin Gladman, 31, died after crashing his Ferrari
Benjamin Gladman, 31, died after crashing his Ferrari (PA)
  • Property developer Benjamin Gladman, 31, died in a Ferrari crash near Marlingford, Norfolk, on 25 January.
  • His girlfriend, Barbara Zart, who was a passenger, survived the incident with injuries.
  • The inquest heard Mr Gladman revved the engine of his Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale for his girlfriend to hear its sound before the car lost control and hit a tree.
  • Former prime minister David Cameron and his close protection officers were among the first on the scene and provided assistance.
  • The coroner recorded Mr Gladman's death as the result of a road traffic collision, noting that a muddy verge may have contributed to the car losing grip.
