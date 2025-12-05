Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump to be awarded new ‘FIFA Peace Prize’ at World Cup draw

President Donald Trump gestures as Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, applauds following the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey
President Donald Trump gestures as Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, applauds following the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
  • President Donald Trump is expected to be awarded the newly created "FIFA Peace Prize" during the World Cup draw ceremony Friday.
  • The prize is designed to recognize people who have taken exceptional actions for peace and united people globally.
  • FIFA President Gianni Infantino will present the award at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on behalf of soccer fans worldwide.
  • Trump has previously declared himself a "president of peace" and campaigned for the Nobel Peace Prize, with Infantino having advocated for his nomination.
  • FIFA announced its own peace prize in early November, ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.
