The finance trends to know for 2026
- A continued push towards investing is expected in 2026, with increased public confidence driven by initiatives like the UK Retail Investment Campaign and more accessible, low-cost investment tools.
- The role of AI in financial advice will evolve, with a shift from individuals using unregulated chatbots to regulated providers leveraging AI for guidance and support.
- AI is seen as beneficial for improving financial adviser efficiency and providing quick answers, but users are cautioned to cross-reference AI-generated information due to potential inaccuracies.
- Pension dashboards are anticipated to launch in 2026, offering individuals a centralised online platform to view all their pension information, including lost or forgotten pensions.
- Individuals are encouraged to proactively track down their pensions using available tracing services in preparation for the dashboards.