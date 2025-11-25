Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Unemployment threatens Finland’s happiest country crown

Vallisaari Island is a nature-filled destination close to Helsinki
Vallisaari Island is a nature-filled destination close to Helsinki (Vallisaari Island in Finland)
  • Finland has been named the world's happiest nation for the eighth consecutive year, despite grappling with significant economic challenges.
  • The Nordic country faces economic stagnation, rising joblessness, and strained public finances, with unemployment reaching 10.3 per cent in October, among the highest in the EU.
  • Its renowned generous welfare state, often credited for its high happiness levels, is now undergoing cutbacks to address an ageing population and poor public finances.
  • The right-wing coalition government is implementing austerity measures, including reductions in unemployment and housing benefits, and aims to strengthen public finances.
  • Experts suggest Finland's enduring contentment is also attributed to factors like national resilience and collaborative problem-solving, rather than solely economic conditions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in