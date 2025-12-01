Fire breaks out at BBC Scotland building as radio show is taken off air
- A fire broke out at BBC Scotland’s headquarters in Pacific Quay on Monday morning.
- Staff were evacuated from the building at around 6.30am after the fire alarm sounded.
- BBC Radio Scotland’s Breakfast show was taken off air and replaced by a Radio 5 Live broadcast as a result of the fire.
- Emergency services attended the scene, with the fire believed to be in a plant room at roof level.
- A BBC Scotland spokesperson thanked the emergency services for their “rapid” response and said they were “working hard to ensure the safety of all of our colleagues”.