Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Five killed in fire after becoming ‘trapped in attic storage room’

The scene of the apartment building fire in Manlleu, in the Catalonia region, Spain
The scene of the apartment building fire in Manlleu, in the Catalonia region, Spain (Forta)
  • Five people have died, and five others were injured after a fire broke out in a five-story apartment block in Manlleu, Catalonia, northeastern Spain.
  • The blaze originated in the building's storage room, and the five deceased were identified as young people who did not reside in the block.
  • Four of the injured individuals have been released from hospital, with one other person not requiring hospitalisation.
  • The cause of the fire and the reason why the victims could not escape the attic storage room are currently unknown.
  • Catalan police have initiated an investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in