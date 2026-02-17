Five killed in fire after becoming ‘trapped in attic storage room’
- Five people have died, and five others were injured after a fire broke out in a five-story apartment block in Manlleu, Catalonia, northeastern Spain.
- The blaze originated in the building's storage room, and the five deceased were identified as young people who did not reside in the block.
- Four of the injured individuals have been released from hospital, with one other person not requiring hospitalisation.
- The cause of the fire and the reason why the victims could not escape the attic storage room are currently unknown.
- Catalan police have initiated an investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire.
