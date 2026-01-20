Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

First-time buyers in UK typically need deposit of £23,000

UK house prices fall with ‘market ‘struggling’ after stamp duty change
  • Across the UK, a typical 10 per cent first-time buyer deposit stands at about £23,000, requiring nearly six years to save based on 10 per cent of average net pay.
  • First-time buyers in London face a significant challenge, needing a deposit of around £44,800, which is roughly three times larger than in Scotland or parts of northern England.
  • Saving for a 10 per cent deposit in London could take nine years, compared to approximately four years for buyers in the North East, where a typical deposit is £13,100.
  • Many first-time buyers boost their savings through methods like Lifetime ISAs or crucial financial assistance from family and friends, with over a third receiving such help in 2024-25.
  • While the housing market is expected to strengthen and affordability to improve gradually, mortgage payments remain particularly challenging for those in certain employment sectors, representing around 50 per cent of their take-home pay.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in