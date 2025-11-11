Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Unique World War One sculpture set for auction

Alexander Carrick created The Gunner while serving in the First World War (Olympia Auctions/PA Wire)
Alexander Carrick created The Gunner while serving in the First World War (Olympia Auctions/PA Wire) (Olympia Auctions)
  • A bronze sculpture titled 'The Gunner', crafted by Scottish artilleryman Alexander Carrick on the First World War front lines in 1917, is set for auction during Remembrance week.
  • Carrick, who served with the Royal Garrison Artillery on the Western Front, originally modelled the piece in clay before it was sent to Scotland for casting.
  • The sculpture, depicting a man handling a shell, was first exhibited at the Royal Scottish Academy in 1918 while Carrick was still serving in Belgium.
  • It will be offered at Olympia Auctions on 19 November with an estimated value of £1,500-£2,500, with only two other examples of the work known to exist.
  • Separately, Prince William will deliver a message emphasising that 'remembrance is for everyone' and will later join the King and Queen at Windsor Castle to honour Second World War Pacific veterans.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in