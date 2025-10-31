Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Flash flooding in New York City leaves two dead

Flash flooding and downed trees after NYC severe rainfall
  • Record-setting rainfall caused widespread flooding across the New York City area on Thursday.
  • Two men died in separate basement flooding incidents in Brooklyn and Manhattan.
  • A 39-year-old man in Flatbush, Brooklyn, died after reportedly returning to his flooded basement to rescue his dog, which also perished.
  • Another man, aged 43, was found unresponsive in a basement boiler room in Washington Heights, Manhattan, and pronounced dead at the scene.
  • The deluge led to three broken daily rainfall records, thousands of power outages, numerous downed trees, and significant travel disruptions at airports and on the subway system.
