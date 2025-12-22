Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Flight attendant ‘stabbed to death in luxury Dubai hotel room’

A body was found at a hotel in Dubai (file image)
A body was found at a hotel in Dubai (file image) (Getty/iStock)
  • A 41-year-old man has been arrested in St Petersburg, Russia, in connection with the suspected murder of a 25-year-old Russian flight attendant in Dubai.
  • The victim was found stabbed at least 15 times in a luxury hotel room in Dubai, with her death believed to have occurred between 17 and 18 December.
  • Investigators suspect the man was the victim's former partner and had been stalking her in Dubai prior to her death.
  • Dubai police reportedly identified the suspect using hotel CCTV footage, leading to his arrest in Russia on 20 December, where he was charged with murder.
  • The suspect has been remanded in custody until 18 February, with Russian and UAE law enforcement agencies cooperating on the ongoing investigation.
