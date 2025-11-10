Why flight woes will drag on even after the government shutdown ends
- Air travel across the US is experiencing significant disruptions, with thousands of flights delayed and canceled due to the ongoing federal shutdown.
- The Federal Aviation Administration has mandated flight reductions at 40 major airports, with cuts potentially increasing if the shutdown continues.
- Sunday was the worst day for air travel during the shutdown, recording nearly 3,000 cancelations and over 11,000 delays nationwide.
- Even if the government reopens, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated it could take "days, if not a week," for air travel to return to normal capacity as airlines re-establish their schedules.
- Passengers are entitled to refunds for canceled flights or "significant delays" if they choose not to travel, according to updated Department of Transportation policy.