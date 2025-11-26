Why a laptop forced a flight between London and Washington DC to divert
- A United Airlines flight from London Heathrow to Washington Dulles was diverted to Dublin on 19 November.
- The diversion was a precaution after a passenger's laptop slipped down the side of a business-class seat.
- The presence of lithium-ion batteries in laptops poses a fire risk if damaged or overheated, necessitating the unscheduled landing.
- Maintenance crews in Dublin retrieved the laptop and inspected the aircraft before the flight continued its journey.
- The flight, carrying 100 passengers and 10 crew, eventually landed in Washington Dulles five hours behind schedule.