Travel chaos as flights canceled or delayed by FAA cuts

Duffy suggests travel chaos could hit Thanksgiving as hundreds of flights canceled
  • Over 1,500 flights were canceled and thousands more were delayed across the US on Saturday due to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) air traffic reductions.
  • The disruptions are a direct result of a 39-day government shutdown, which has left air traffic controllers unpaid, causing significant strain.
  • Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced flight capacity cuts at 40 airports, with reductions escalating from 4 percent on Friday to 10 percent by 14 November.
  • Major airports, including Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, and North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas Airport, experienced high numbers of cancelations and ground stops, leading to widespread passenger frustration.
  • Duffy warned that flight operations may take days or even a week to return to normal after the shutdown ends, while Hawaii has requested an exemption from the cuts.
