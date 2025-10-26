Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Flights to LA International Airport stopped due to air traffic controller shortage

A sign in the Los Angeles International Airport
A sign in the Los Angeles International Airport (Getty Images)
  • The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a temporary ground stop for flights departing to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Sunday morning.
  • The halt was attributed to a staffing shortage at an air traffic facility in Southern California.
  • US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had predicted increased flight delays and cancellations as air traffic controllers worked without pay during the federal government shutdown.
  • Duffy noted a rise in controllers calling in sick, citing financial concerns and job stress, with 22 staffing triggers recorded recently.
  • Similar staffing issues also caused disruptions at Newark Liberty International, Teterboro, and Southwest Florida International airports.
