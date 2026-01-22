Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Met Office rain warnings with downpours set to spark flooding across UK

Rainfall could worsen the risk of flooding in some parts of the UK this week
Rainfall could worsen the risk of flooding in some parts of the UK this week (Ben Birchall/PA)
  • The Met Office has issued amber and yellow weather warnings for heavy rainfall across parts of the UK, including Scotland, Northern Ireland, south Wales, and south-west England.
  • An amber warning for specific areas in Scotland is valid until 6pm on Thursday, with a yellow warning for north-east Scotland extending until Friday evening.
  • Up to 40mm of rain is predicted in some areas, particularly high ground in Northern Ireland, with 15-25mm falling widely, and up to 20mm expected in south Wales and parts of south-west England.
  • The heavy rainfall is expected to cause flooding to homes and businesses, significant disruption to public transport, and potential power cuts, with some communities possibly becoming cut off.
  • Transport operators like ScotRail and CalMac have implemented speed restrictions and cancellations, and drivers have been advised by Police Scotland to exercise caution on the roads.
