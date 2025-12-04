Hundreds of villages remain buried by floods across Asia
- Catastrophic floods and landslides have left more than 1,400 people dead and nearly 1,000 missing across South and Southeast Asia, a week after the disaster struck.
- Indonesia has been the worst-hit, with many districts in North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh provinces rendered inaccessible, and concerns raised that illegal logging may have exacerbated the disaster.
- Sri Lanka is facing significant challenges in its response due to an ongoing economic crisis, prompting Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya to appeal for international aid, with India, Pakistan, and the UAE already providing assistance.
- Rescue efforts are severely hampered by damaged transport links, the risk of further landslides, and persistent heavy rainfall, making it difficult to reach isolated communities.
- Thailand's recovery operations are reportedly progressing well, with power and water largely restored, over £22 million in compensation distributed, and sections of the southern railway reopened.