New license plate frame law sparks confusion with cops forced to clarify
- Casselberry police are clarifying updates to Florida's license plate display statute, 320.061, for local drivers.
- A new law went into effect in October stating that drivers can face $500 fines and 60 days in jail if their license plates are obscured.
- The law mandates that license plates must remain fully visible and readable, prohibiting any coverings or frames that cover serialized characters or the registration decal.
- Casselberry cops said they’ve gotten a flurry of questions about the new law and stated they will not arrest individuals solely for having a basic plate frame, but will focus on intentional alterations or blocked characters and decals.
- Enforcement aims to enhance public safety by aiding in catching hit-and-run drivers, preventing toll violations, and combating fraud and vehicle theft. Drivers are encouraged to inspect their plates for compliance and can seek assistance at the police station if they are uncertain.