Florida man charged with attempted murder after shooting son in face

  • An 84-year-old Floridian man, William Nowak, was arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his son in the face.
  • The incident occurred in Palm Bay, Florida, following an argument where Nowak expressed anger over his son and daughter-in-law not visiting over the weekend.
  • Nowak, who was caring for his 85-year-old wife in hospice care and their disabled daughter, allegedly threatened his son before retrieving a gun and firing it.
  • The victim was rushed to the hospital with a bullet lodged in his face and jaw, while Nowak was later hospitalized for high blood pressure before being booked into jail.
  • Nowak is being held without bond, with his arraignment scheduled for January 8.
