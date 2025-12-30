Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man arrested in Florida after alleged robbery without wearing any clothes

Kobe Watkins has been accused of robbing a meat market wearing nothing but a face mask
Kobe Watkins has been accused of robbing a meat market wearing nothing but a face mask (Lake City Police Department)
  • A 24-year-old man, Kobe Watkins, was arrested in Lake City, Florida, after allegedly robbing BJ’s Meat Market while wearing only a face mask.
  • Police responded to the incident last Tuesday evening, where store employees reported the suspect was nude apart from a facial covering and had a cloth wrapped around what they believed was a weapon.
  • Watkins is accused of stealing over $1,000 from a cash box before fleeing the scene.
  • Surveillance footage and evidence found nearby led to Watkins' swift location and arrest.
  • He has been charged with robbery with a weapon, exposure of sexual organs, grand theft, and criminal mischief, and was subsequently booked into the Columbia County Detention Centre.
