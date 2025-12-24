The ‘heartier’ virus that causes cold or flu-like symptoms
- Many are beginning to worry about other winter viruses as cases of the H3N2 'superflu' continue to circulate across the country.
- Adenovirus is a common and highly contagious virus that typically causes mild cold or flu-like symptoms, though severe cases can lead to stomach flu and vomiting.
- The virus is described as 'heartier' than others, capable of surviving longer on surfaces and resisting common disinfectants, contributing to its high transmissibility.
- Spread occurs through close personal contact, airborne transmission, or touching contaminated surfaces, with individuals remaining contagious even after symptoms subside.
- While there is no specific medical treatment, symptoms usually clear within a couple of weeks, and prevention involves regular handwashing and thorough cleaning of surfaces.